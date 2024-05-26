DSM Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,076. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.50.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

