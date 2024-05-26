DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.
DRRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, April 1st.
Shares of DURECT stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.94. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $6.74.
DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 279.77% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
