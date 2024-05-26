DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

DRRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get DURECT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DURECT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DURECT Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in DURECT by 3,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the third quarter worth about $141,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.94. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 279.77% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

DURECT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.