DURECT’s (DRRX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DURECT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

DRRX opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. DURECT has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 328.25% and a negative net margin of 279.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 3,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

