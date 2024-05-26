Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Nicholas Politis Buys 200,000 Shares

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Politis acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$10.47 ($6.98) per share, with a total value of A$2,094,000.00 ($1,396,000.00).
Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 9th, Nicholas Politis bought 50,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$12.02 ($8.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$601,050.00 ($400,700.00).
- On Thursday, February 29th, Nicholas Politis 1,783,727 shares of Eagers Automotive stock.
Eagers Automotive Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87.
Eagers Automotive Increases Dividend
Eagers Automotive Company Profile
Eagers Automotive Limited, an automotive retail company, owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Car Retailing and Property. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eagers Automotive
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Eagers Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagers Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.