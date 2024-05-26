ELIS One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,287.63 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. ELIS has a market cap of $9.25 million and $3,287.63 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011332 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001358 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,793.91 or 1.00043389 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011572 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00119261 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003715 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05179466 USD and is up 21.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,284.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

