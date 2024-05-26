Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

EHC stock opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.00. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

