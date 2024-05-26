EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $0.83 on Major Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $937.46 million and approximately $76.25 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001395 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000863 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000757 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002431 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001193 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001196 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,127,056,428 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,064,337 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
