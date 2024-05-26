EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 299,959 shares during the period. EPAM Systems makes up about 2.7% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.04% of EPAM Systems worth $178,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 52.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 14.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 417.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Stock Down 3.6 %

EPAM traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.11. 1,097,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,384. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.44 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.