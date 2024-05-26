Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Burlington Stores, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Burlington Stores in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $7.34 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

BURL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.14.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 7.4 %

BURL opened at $200.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $232.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.12.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

