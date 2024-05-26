ERC20 Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 24.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 2,928.8% against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $281.22 million and $52,675.18 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011320 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,236.13 or 1.00031238 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011477 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.61 or 0.00119357 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.19249419 USD and is down -40.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $15,731.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

