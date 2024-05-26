Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ESTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.
Establishment Labs Trading Up 0.8 %
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 206.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Establishment Labs by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Establishment Labs Company Profile
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.
