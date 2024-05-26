Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Million

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00001552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market cap of $175.05 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 932,166,776 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,770,291 tokens. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 925,740,362.4423231. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.06842253 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,116,122.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

