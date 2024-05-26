Financial Analysis: Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) and Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) and Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Galera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adagene has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Galera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Adagene shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Galera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Adagene shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galera Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75 Adagene 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Galera Therapeutics and Adagene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Adagene has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.80%. Given Adagene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adagene is more favorable than Galera Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Galera Therapeutics and Adagene’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$59.08 million ($0.99) -0.20 Adagene $18.11 million 6.29 -$18.95 million N/A N/A

Adagene has higher revenue and earnings than Galera Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Galera Therapeutics and Adagene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -138.81% Adagene N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Adagene beats Galera Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy. It is also developing GC4711, a dismutase mimetic product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors. It also offers ADG104, an anti-PD-L1 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical development; ADG125, a novel anti-CSF-1R mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial; ADG206, a masked, Fc engineered anti-CD137 agonistic POWERbody; ADG153, a masked anti-CD47 IgG1 SAFEbody, which is in preclinical for the treatment hematologic and solid tumors; ADG138, novel HER2xCD3 POWERbody, which is in preclinical for the treatment HER2-expressing solid tumors; and ADG152, a v POWERbody, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment off-tumor toxicities, as well as develops anti-CD28 bispecific POWERbody TCEs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

