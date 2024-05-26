Financial Comparison: Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) vs. China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.5% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Natural Resources has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vizsla Silver and China Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vizsla Silver presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.89%. Given Vizsla Silver’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vizsla Silver and China Natural Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($0.05) -34.80 China Natural Resources $2.94 million 2.62 -$1.95 million N/A N/A

China Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver.

Profitability

This table compares Vizsla Silver and China Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -7.64% -7.48% China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

China Natural Resources beats Vizsla Silver on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. It also offers equipment for rural wastewater treatment; and engineering. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Feishang Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

