First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of First American Financial worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,210,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in First American Financial by 17.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,169,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,994,000 after acquiring an additional 473,961 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,776,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in First American Financial by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,229,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,216,000 after acquiring an additional 387,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in First American Financial by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 455,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,328,000 after acquiring an additional 217,496 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.90. 384,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,980. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 101.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

