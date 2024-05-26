Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

NYSE:FSI opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.46. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Increases Dividend

About Flexible Solutions International

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Flexible Solutions International’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Articles

