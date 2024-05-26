Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Has $490,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 23,794 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,097 shares of company stock valued at $37,877,471. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.24. The stock had a trading volume of 65,584,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,189,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.13. The company has a market capitalization of $571.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

