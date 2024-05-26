Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 144.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.8% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $1,995,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.9% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 84,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,494,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total transaction of $37,636,166.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total transaction of $37,636,166.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 886,466 shares of company stock worth $438,582,433 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded up $12.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $478.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,024,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,801,451. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.17 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $484.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

