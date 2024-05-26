FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS RDVI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. 302,136 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $977.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

