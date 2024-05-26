Fundamental Research Reiterates C$0.62 Price Target for Aton Resources (CVE:AAN)

Fundamental Research set a C$0.62 price target on Aton Resources (CVE:AAN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aton Resources Price Performance

CVE AAN opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. Aton Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aton Resources news, insider OU HEKTIK bought 353,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,960.00. Insiders have acquired 690,000 shares of company stock worth $210,723 in the last ninety days. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aton Resources Company Profile

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt that explores for the Hamama West gold-silver deposit and Abu Marawat gold-silver-copper-zinc vein deposit, as well as operates Rodruin mineral deposit.

