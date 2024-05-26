FY2024 Earnings Estimate for New Gold Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Securities upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.69.

New Gold Price Performance

New Gold stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,499,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613,145 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,216,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186,898 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,396 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 346.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,635,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,711 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,095,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 48,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

