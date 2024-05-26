GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Act Two Investors LLC

Act Two Investors LLC lowered its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies makes up 1.0% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.85. 1,433,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.54. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

