GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Up 8.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.4% on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $163.00 to $176.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as high as $175.22 and last traded at $175.22. 1,230,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,099,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.67.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $20,854,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $10,256,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $2,892,000.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

