Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $304.84. 1,011,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,539. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $223.28 and a 52-week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,771 shares of company stock valued at $8,985,497 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.41.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

