Glassman Wealth Services Has $125.09 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 286,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 17.7% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $486.73. 2,555,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,188. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $489.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $474.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.59. The firm has a market cap of $440.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

