Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.08. 141,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,152. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.86 and a 200-day moving average of $226.16. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.49 and a 12 month high of $244.75.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

