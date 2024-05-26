Glassman Wealth Services Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IWF traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.03. 1,217,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,948. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $252.61 and a 1-year high of $348.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

