Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.3% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 228,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $1,614,000. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $248.90. The stock had a trading volume of 973,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,904. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.31. The company has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

