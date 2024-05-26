Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after buying an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after purchasing an additional 895,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,944 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,507,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,838 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,425,045 shares. The stock has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

