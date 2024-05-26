Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,339,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,948,953. The firm has a market cap of $502.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.70 and a 200-day moving average of $269.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

