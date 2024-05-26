Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 594,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,091,000 after acquiring an additional 59,718 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,134,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 970,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, COO Robert A. Michael sold 68,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.45, for a total transaction of $12,153,699.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,405,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,561 shares of company stock valued at $53,645,658. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Down 0.8 %

ABBV stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.06. 3,691,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,267,838. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.20. The stock has a market cap of $277.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.