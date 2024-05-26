Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Position Trimmed by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.12% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,323,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,909,000 after purchasing an additional 198,332 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,382,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,211 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,496,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 77,589 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,003,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,426,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,632,000 after buying an additional 34,639 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBIL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.05. 373,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,497. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $100.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.94.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

