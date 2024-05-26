Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Graco by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,112,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,535.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,138,933.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,606.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,535.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,885 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.48. 707,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,262. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.19. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.