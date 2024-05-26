Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Gravity Price Performance
Shares of GRVY opened at $72.53 on Thursday. Gravity has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $82.48. The company has a market cap of $504.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.25.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.31 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 46.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gravity Company Profile
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
