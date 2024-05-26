Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Gravity Price Performance

Shares of GRVY opened at $72.53 on Thursday. Gravity has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $82.48. The company has a market cap of $504.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.25.

Get Gravity alerts:

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.31 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 46.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gravity Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 78.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the third quarter worth $228,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.