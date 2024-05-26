HC Wainwright Lowers Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Price Target to $7.00

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Scilex’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Scilex Price Performance

Shares of SCLX opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Scilex has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $204.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scilex will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Scilex

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Scilex news, Director Jay Chun acquired 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $92,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jaisim Shah bought 83,061 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $69,771.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,112.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Scilex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scilex during the third quarter valued at $665,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scilex by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Scilex in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scilex by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

See Also

