Head-To-Head Review: Abacus Life (ABL) and The Competition

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) is one of 81 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Abacus Life to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Abacus Life and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life 0.11% 4.96% 2.52% Abacus Life Competitors 12.71% 21.68% 7.78%

Risk & Volatility

Abacus Life has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life’s competitors have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

56.1% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Abacus Life and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Abacus Life Competitors 724 3590 3835 139 2.41

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential downside of 0.26%. Given Abacus Life’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Abacus Life has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abacus Life and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life $79.59 million $9.52 million 535.27 Abacus Life Competitors $2.24 billion $280.65 million 17.10

Abacus Life’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life. Abacus Life is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Abacus Life competitors beat Abacus Life on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

