Head to Head Review: Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) & First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCO)

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Premier Financial pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Premier Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial $291.26 million 2.49 $111.29 million $3.10 6.52 First Citizens BancShares $9.88 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Premier Financial and First Citizens BancShares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Premier Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Citizens BancShares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Premier Financial and First Citizens BancShares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 First Citizens BancShares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Premier Financial presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.33%. Given Premier Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Premier Financial is more favorable than First Citizens BancShares.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial and First Citizens BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial 23.67% 9.12% 1.01% First Citizens BancShares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Premier Financial beats First Citizens BancShares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Financial

(Get Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in the U.S. treasury and federal government agency obligations, obligations of states and political subdivisions, mortgage-backed securities that are issued by federal agencies, residential collateralized mortgage obligations, and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers property and casualty, life, and group health insurance agency services; mezzanine funding services; and digital banking services, which include mobile banking, zelle, online bill pay, and online account opening, as well as the MoneyPass ATM network. It operates in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its loan product portfolio comprises commercial construction and mortgage; and commercial and industrial leases, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as residential and revolving mortgage, consumer auto, and other consumer loans. Further, it provides wealth management services, including annuities, brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment management and advisory services. The company provides its products and services through its branch network. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.