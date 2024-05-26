Hermez Network 1-Day Volume Hits $4,302.33 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.30 or 0.00006210 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $156.93 million and approximately $4,302.33 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011458 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001379 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,967.88 or 0.99982595 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011577 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00111942 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.31708911 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $37,576.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

