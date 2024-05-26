Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) PT Raised to $24.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HIMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Hims & Hers Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 6.6 %

NYSE:HIMS opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,688.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $98,349.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,733.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 594,553 shares of company stock worth $8,454,738. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 96,277 shares during the period. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $86,836,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 428,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.