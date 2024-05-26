Horizen Trading Up 12.6% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $9.42 or 0.00013714 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $141.66 million and $4.44 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00052196 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00038181 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,032,962 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

