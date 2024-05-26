Hoylecohen LLC Buys New Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 939,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after acquiring an additional 256,248 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 642.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,978,000 after buying an additional 762,605 shares during the period.

CGCP stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,225. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

