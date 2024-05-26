Hoylecohen LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 282.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 108,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.67. 4,025,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,728. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

