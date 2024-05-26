Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1,161.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,227,568 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 2.32% of Equitable worth $262,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Equitable by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Equitable by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,026,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,254 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,887.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,380 shares of company stock worth $11,348,471 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Equitable Trading Up 1.4 %

Equitable stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.99. 2,738,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,332. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Equitable’s payout ratio is 27.24%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

