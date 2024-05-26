Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires 1,794 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.49. 5,983,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,628,031. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $133.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

