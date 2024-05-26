Hudson Value Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up approximately 1.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 807.7% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $36.28. 2,763,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,517,983. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

