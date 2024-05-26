Hudson Value Partners LLC Buys 45,782 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,782 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MDU Resources Group worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 365,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 148.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 64,321 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MDU Resources Group news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.22. 1,356,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

