Hudson Value Partners LLC Buys Shares of 850 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.78.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.86. 784,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

