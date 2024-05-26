Hudson Value Partners LLC Buys Shares of 850 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.2 %
Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.86. 784,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.60.
Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.
About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Norfolk Southern
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.