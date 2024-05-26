Hudson Value Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hudson Value Partners LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.10. 2,736,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

