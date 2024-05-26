Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Celanese accounts for 1.7% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.87. 423,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,978. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $103.23 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.79. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.78.

View Our Latest Report on Celanese

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.