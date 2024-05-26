Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $908,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,439,000 after buying an additional 1,140,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,451,000 after purchasing an additional 418,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,438,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,929,000 after purchasing an additional 305,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,340,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,600,000 after purchasing an additional 323,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

MOAT stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,103 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.